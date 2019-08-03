Foundation for several tourism projects laid in Paddar

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Angrez Singh Rana on Friday laid foundation stones for several tourism projects here in Paddar Valley.

As per an official, the foundation stones were laid for construction of Rs 93.09 lakh Alpine Hut at Machail Paddar, Re-construction of unsafe Sarai Building at Tata Pani Paddar at a cost of Rs. 42.00 lakhs and construction of Sapphire Guest House at Gulabgarh, Paddar costing Rs 1.71 crore.

Besides, the foundation stone was also laid for construction of passenger shed at Gulabgarh and toilet complex at Machail.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kishtwar, Pawan Kumar Parihar, Sub - Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Paddar, Varunjeet Singh Charak, XEN PWD (R&B) Mohinder Kumar Kumar, Tehsildar Machail and Paddar, SDPO Paddar, AEE PWD (R&B), besides concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

The proposed Alpine Hut, Sapphire Guest House and Re-construction of unsafe Sarai Building will have modern bedrooms, dinning and drawing hall, bathrooms and other amenities to facilitate tourists visiting Machail and Gulabgarh Paddar. The projects will be constructed by PWD (R&B) Department.

The DDC informed that the three assets will be constructed by making use of revenue realized on account of royalty deposited by the helicopter service provider companies during Annual Machail Mata Yatra.

He further said govt is committed to take all necessary measures to develop the scenic spots of Pddar with all necessary infrastructure facilities for visiting tourists/pilgrims.

Enroute, at Tatapani, Paddar the DDC met with general public and listened to their issues and demands like compensation of land acquired for road, development of footpath, improvement of drainage system, opening of health centre at Tatapani.

The DDC gave a patient hearing and passed direction to Tehsildar, Paddar to redress their genuine issues in a phased manner and submit report to his office.

He also interacted with the students of Gualabgarh, Paddar and discussed the issue pertaining to their studies and availability of teaching staff. The DDC advised the students to work hard in studies and strive for strengthening the social and rich cultural diversity of the nation. He directed teaching to impart quality education to the students.

At Machail, the general public demanded own building for ISM dispensary presentably running from rented accommodation, They suggested for shifting it to a nearby government school building presently vacant, the official added.