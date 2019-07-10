Fortune Resort Heavan sponsors Akbar

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Fortune Resort Heevan has announced to sponsor Jammu and Kashmir’s ace cyclist Akber Khan for the upcoming Pune Cycling Championship.

The Srinagar-based resort will take care of traveling charges of the cyclist for this 122km race to be held on July 22 at Pune.

The event will host some of the top cyclists from India and those who finish in top 16 will be rewarded with cash prize.

Akber, having bagged the fourth place in the Hoshiarpur cyclothon last year, thanked the Resort Heevan management, especially its owner Asif Iqbal Burza for the sponsorship.

“I’m really thankful of Asif and team Resort Heevan for sponsoring my travel expenses for this championship,” Akber said.

The athlete also showed confidence to emerge among top finishers.

“I did well at the event last year and hopefully will go better this year as well. I’m fully prepared for this championship.”