March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Fortnight-long coaching camp concludes at District Jail Udhampur

The fortnight long coaching camp in of Volley Ball, Badminton, Carrom and Chess organized by District Jail in collaboration with Sports Department Udhampur in the premises of District Jail Complex, Udhampur concluded on Friday.
As per an official, Superintendent District Jail, Harish Kotwal was the chief guest on the occasion.
While highlighting the importance of sports, the chief guest encouraged the players and said that engaging the students in sports and physical activities is essential for all round development as well as promoting health and wellness among the players.
In the final match of Volley Ball, Team Blue defeated Team Red by 2-0 while in Badminton, the final match was played between Aman Preet and Mohan Lal, Aman Preet defeated Mohan lal by 2-0 whereas in Carrom the final match was played between pair of Arif, Sajad and Parshotam, Rakesh which was won by Arif and Sajad. Moreover in Chess: the final match was played between Mohan Lal and Manjeet Singh which was won by Mohan Lal.
Later, the chief guest distributed trophies among the winners on the occasion. Officials of department of Youth services & Sports besides Jail staff and CRPF personnel were present, the official added.

