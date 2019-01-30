Forthcoming polls crucial for JK’s identity: Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsBeerwah, Jan 29:
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday said the forthcoming elections were crucial for safeguarding the special status of the State besides deciding the scope of development for the next half of the decade.
Omar, who was addressing a worker’s convention at Ratsun Beeerwah, said, “People of the State this time should make clear to those sitting on power corridors in New Delhi how passionately the they feel about their identity.”
He said that only a democratic government could satiate the developmental needs of the State, and that the Governor not being a people’s representative could not decide on crucial issues that the State was facing.
“The mammoth task of putting the State back on the track of development which includes giving due representation to Pir Panchal and Chenab regions, infrastructure augmentation in health and education sector, diversification of agriculture can only be executed by a democratically-elected government with the active participation of the people,” Omar said.
“People have seen it all how the non participation of NC in the ULB and panchayat polls opened floodgates for such forces as are naïve toward the suffering of the people,” he said.
Omar said people of the State want elections as soon as possible.
“People don’t want to wait anymore for elections. A Governor, owing to its non-representative character can’t do what a democratically-elected government can do,” he said.
Omar said he would continue to work for Beerwah constituency and its people.
“I am indebted to the people of Beerwah for accepting me. Being in opposition, I tried my level best to work for the development of the constituency, but I know there is a lot that needs to be done in terms of infrastructure building and ensuring all other amenities to people,” he said. “What good was achieved in terms of development in Beerwah is just a specimen and a speck of what will be done once NC comes to power.”
The NC Vice President said he had got RS 50 crore earmarked for the upgradation of infrastructure vis-à-vis power supply in Beerwah but the project was put in cold storage afterwards.
“I am aware of the needs of Beerwah and that a lot more is to be done in terms of employment generation. However, a lot is to be done in bringing Beerwah on the map of tourism, and augmentation of basic infrastructure,” he said.
“When in government we will leave no stone unturned to address the developmental demands of the people of Beerwah," Omar said.
He said the idea of coalition governments did not auger well for Jammu Kashmir.
“The example of PDP-BJP government is a case in point. The need of the hour is to pull the State out of chaos and it can only be done by a strong mandated government. NC with its legacy of service and sacrifice bears the panacea of State’s peculiar issues,” he said.