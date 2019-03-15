Forthcoming elections will characterize the recourse of J&K for next half-a-decade: Farooq

March 15, 2019 | Agencies

Highlighting the need to forge unity across the state to trounce the alleged divisive agenda of the BJP and its ilk, National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that the forthcoming general elections are significant as it will characterize the recourse of the state for next half-a-decade.

“It is high time for the people of all the regions across the state to put up a strong front against the divisive agenda of the RSS-BJP in the state. I am sure that the people of state will give befitting reply to the RSS and its ilk. If the people don’t forge unity at this time, the posterity will never forgive us. It is for us to bequeath our coming generations a peaceful future. The forthcoming general elections afford the people an opportunity to secure themselves a peaceful future shorn of communal strife,” Dr Abdullah said, while addressing delegations from various parts of the valley, here on Friday

The NC president said that the people of state should not fall prey to the divisive agenda of communal forces. “These forces directly and indirectly will try to vitiate the atmosphere but we as a peace loving society should not allow ourselves get swayed by their malicious propaganda,” he said.