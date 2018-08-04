Formulate management plan for ease of tourists: Secy Tourism to official

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Sampheal on Friday asked the officials to strictly adhere to the approved type design and to formulate a management plan for putting it to use for visiting tourists.
According to an official, he said this during his visit to Katra where he reviewed the activities being carried out by the Tourism Department.
The Secretary visited ongoing construction site of TRC (Eco-Log Cafeteria, Public Convenience and other components) being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.48 crore under PMDP.
The Secretary Tourism expressed satisfaction over pace & quality of work being executed by Tourism Department.
He also visited the site of new Tourist Reception Centre and directed the concerned officials to immediately obtain mandatory clearances from R&B so that the balance work was completed immediately. He also took a review of Tourist Bungalow JKTDC, Katra besides, imparting on the spot instructions to the executing agency for identifying the works to be taken up under PRASAD.
Later, the Secretary visited Suchetgarh Border (R.S.Pura) and took on the spot detailed review of various upcoming facilities under “Development of Suchetgarh Border Tourism” at an estimated cost of Rs 4.92 crore. He directed the officers to complete the work within stipulated time, the official added.
Showkat Mehmood, Joint Director Tourism, Pawan Gupta, Deputy Director Tourism (Maintenance & Works) and Dr. Umesh Shan, Assistant Director Tourism, Katra accompanied the Secretary during his visit, said the official.