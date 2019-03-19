About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-J, others meet Governor

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Sharma, former Vice-Chancellor of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Thursday.
As per an official, Dr. Sharma who completed his five year tenure as VC SKUAST-J in February 2019, briefed Governor about various initiatives taken during his tenure for promotion of quality research and teaching in the Institution and transferring new technology to the fields of farmers for enhancing agricultural and allied sectors’ production and productivity.
Governor and Dr. Sharma discussed about ways and means required to make SKUAST-J a hub of quality and excellence in teaching and research.
Governor wished Dr. Sharma health and success in his future endeavours.
The official further said that Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, also met Governor.
Prof. Jain briefed Governor about functioning of the University and about various administrative and academic issues of urgent importance.
Governor emphasised the importance of continuing hard work by the faculty and students for achieving the highest standards in teaching, research and extra-curricular activities.
The official further added that a delegation from the ‘Samskrita Bharati’ comprising Dinesh Kamat, All India Organising Secretary; Purshottam Dubey, Secretary J&K Unit of the Samskrita Bharati and Dilip Chandravanshi, Organising Secretary J&K Unit also met Governor here.
The delegation put forth various suggestions for promotion of Sanskrit Language in the State, the official added.

