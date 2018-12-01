About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Former US president George H W Bush dies at 94

Published at December 01, 2018


Press Trust of India

Houston

George H W Bush, the 41st president of the US who led America during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the turning back of an Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, died on Friday. He was 94.

His death, which was announced by his office, came less than eight months after that of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," George Bush Jr, who went on to serve as the 43rd US president, said in a statement.

He was "a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens," Bush Jr added.

 

