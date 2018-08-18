About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

Agencies

New York

Former United Nations secretary-general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80 on Saturday (Aug 18).

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Kofi Annan Foundation and Mr Annan's family announced that the Nobel Laureate passed away after a short illness.

"His wife Nane and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina were by his side during his last days," read the statement.

"Kofi Annan was a global statesman and a deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world." it added. "During his distinguished career and leadership of the United Nations, he was an ardent champion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law."

 

 

