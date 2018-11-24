About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Former SPO from Shopian shot dead in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A former special police officer (SPO) was killed by suspected militants on Friday night after he was kidnapped from Reban area of Shopian in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police said three persons identified as Reyaz Ahmad, Zahid Ahmad and Basharat Ahmad, all residents of Reban Shopian were kidnapped by militants on Friday.

The two of them were set free, however, Police retrieved the dead body Basharat Ahmad from  village Nikloora in neighbouring Pulwama district.  

“His body was handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities,” police said.

A case has been registered and investigation started into the incident. 

