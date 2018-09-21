Former Special Secy animal husbandry in vigilance net

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Vigilance Organization today revealed that Mohammad Sultan Koka, the then Special Secretary to Government Animal and Sheep Husbandry department was involved in many frauds.
In a statement issued here, the official administrative watch-dog organization said that the accused under a well-knit conspiracy benefitted employees and others and by sheer “abuse” of his official position, dishonestly and fraudulently issued grade promotion order vide No. ASH/Corrd-PS/Commr.Secy/2008 dated 24-04-2008 in favour of 10 employees of the department, while as the said employees were not entitled for such grade promotion.
VO further said that “this act of commission on the part of Muhammad Sultan Koka, the then Special Secretary to Govt. Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department and the beneficiary employees constitute offences punishable U/S 5(1)(d) of PC Act r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Samvat 2006 and Section 465,471 and 120-B RPC. Subsequently Case FIR No.31/2018 P/S VOK was registered and investigation taken up.”
Earlier Vigilance Organization has started verifying the reports about prevalent ‘corruption’ inside Jammu Kashmir Cements Limited. It’s Managing Director has come under the scanner after the anti-graft body sought the records regarding installation of machinery, procurement of coal and other relevant documents. A letter from Vigilance Organization has asked the Managing Director JK Cements Limited to provide details like tender documents, comparative statements, supply orders, bills, list of coal suppliers/bag suppliers, the contract copies with regard to rates and negotiations with these suppliers.
It has also sought details for the procurement of machinery for Samba Plant and J&K Cements Old and New Plants at Srinagar.