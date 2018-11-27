About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Former police officer Riyaz Bedar joins National Conference

Published at November 27, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Former police officer Riyaz Bedar on Tuesday joined National Conference (NC) in presence of party vice president Omar Abdullah and other top NC leaders at party headquarters Nawai-Subuh in Srinagar.

Reports said Bedar was accorded a warm welcome by Omar Abdullah and party leaders.

Bedar, a retired Senior Superintendent of Police, hails from Pattan town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

He is likely to take on PDP rebel and former minister Imran Raza Ansari from the Pattan constituency of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reports said.

