Former PDP zonal president B’pora joins PC

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Zonal President Bandipora and founding member of the PDP, Abdul Majeed Mir (Rahee) on Saturday joined Peoples Conference in presence of party chairman Sajad Gani Lone at party headquarters in Srinagar.

Welcoming Rahee into the party, Sajad Lone said that he would work dedicatedly for the welfare of the people and strengthen PC’s mission of Change at grassroots level. PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari and other leaders were also present at the joining.

Speaking on the occasion Rahee criticized NC & PDP’s indifferent attitude towards Bandipora and expressed full faith in PC leadership to usher in an era of development and prosperity not just for the people of Bandipora but the entire state.