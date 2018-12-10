About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Former PDP legislator Mohammad Abbas Wani resigns

Published at December 10, 2018


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Former Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Gulmarg Mohammad Abbas Wani, Monday, resigned from the party.

Wani is the third former MLA of the PDP to quit since last week.
 
Earlier former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu and former MLA Zadibal resigned from the party.
 
Since the fall of the PDP -BJP government in June this year, Wani has been part of the rebel leader group of the party.
