Former PDP legislator Mohammad Abbas Wani resigns

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Former Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Gulmarg Mohammad Abbas Wani, Monday, resigned from the party.
Get - On the Play Store.
Accusing the BJP of misleading the people, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah alleged Monday the party built the tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, but could not keep the promise of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said the BJP was r...More
Peoples Democratic Party’s senior leader and member parliament Muzzafar Hussain Baig Monday participated in the party meeting presided over by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. Baig's rapprochement with the party comes weeks after he had accused the party leadership of exc...More
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that status quo be maintained with regard to a mosque situated in the premises of the Allahabad High Court, which had last year directed that the structure be removed. A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also issued notices ...More
Joint Resistance Leadership on Monday urged the United Nations Secretary-General to take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue. JRL comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, wr...More
Former Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Gulmarg Mohammad Abbas Wani, Monday, resigned from the party. Wani is the third former MLA of the PDP to quit since last week. Earlier former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu and former MLA Zadibal resigned from the party. Since t...More
The upper reaches, including world famous ski resort of Gulmarg and tourist resort of Sonmarg, received fresh snowfall, while light rain lashed Srinagar and other plains in Kashmir valley, resulting in a dip in the day temperature. A Met department spokesperson told UNI that...More
Top leaders of over a dozen opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC met here Monday as part of attempts to forge an united front to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) skipped the meeting h...More
A mine blast took place along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district Monday, Army sources said. The blast took place in Krishnagati area. The Army is searching the area, they said. Further details are awaited. [Representational Pic]More
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Monday expelled its former MLA and senior leader Gagan Bhagat for indiscipline and anti-party activities. In August, Bhagat was suspended for three months on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the J&K BJP for his rol...More
Government of India teams have been deputed to assess the drought situation in six states -- Andhra Pradesh, Maharasthra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Odisha, a senior agriculture ministry official said Monday. These six states and the Karnataka government had declared ...More
Pakistan would continue to lend full diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday. Khan's remarks came in a message on the Human Rights Day which is observed every year on December 10. This year, the Human...More
An official of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan staged a walkout of a SAARC meeting over the presence of a minister from Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) at the event, according to source here. Diplomat Shubham Singh, left the meeting to register India's protest ov...More
Noted historian and former Jamia Millia Islamia vice chancellor Mushirul Hasan passed away early Monday after prolonged illness at a private hospital here, the university said. Hasan, who was admitted to the hospital here last night, breathed his last at 4 am. He was neari...More
TheSupreme Courton Monday dismissed a PIL challenging the dissolution of theJammu and KashmirAssembly byGovernorSatya Pal Malik. "We are not inclined to interfere (with the decision of the Governor)," a bench comprisingChief JusticeRanjan Gogoiand Justice S K Kaul said. The ...More
General Officer Commanding (GoC), 15 Corps, Lt Gen AK Bhatt has said that Army can only create conditions of normalcy and the solutions critical for resolving the Kashmir problem lies in good governance and political engagement as witnessed during the Vajpayee regime. &ldquo...More
TheDelhiHigh Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, theAAP governmentand police on a PIL seeking entry of women into the sanctum sanctorum of theHazrat NizamuddinDargah here. Apart from the Centre, theDelhigovernment and police, a bench ofChief JusticeRajendra Menona...More
A shutdown is being observed in Hajin town of north Kashmir Bandipora district against the killing of two teenage local militants in a gunfight with forces at Munjgund on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including Mudasir Rashid Parray, 14, and...More
Kashmir valley is observing a shutdown on Monday Monday against the human rights violations. The strike is called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to highlight the human rights violations in the valley. All shops, business establishments and private offices are close...More
Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir Monday received a fresh snowfall, while rains lashed the plain areas of the state. The Meteorological department has forecast more rain and snow during the next 24 hours. Snowfall occurred in Minimarg in Kargil district, Gulmarg in north K...More
Former Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Gulmarg Mohammad Abbas Wani, Monday, resigned from the party.
Accusing the BJP of misleading the people, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah alleged Monday the party built the tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, but could not keep the promise of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said the BJP was r...More
Peoples Democratic Party’s senior leader and member parliament Muzzafar Hussain Baig Monday participated in the party meeting presided over by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. Baig's rapprochement with the party comes weeks after he had accused the party leadership of exc...More
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that status quo be maintained with regard to a mosque situated in the premises of the Allahabad High Court, which had last year directed that the structure be removed. A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also issued notices ...More
Joint Resistance Leadership on Monday urged the United Nations Secretary-General to take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue. JRL comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, wr...More
Former Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Gulmarg Mohammad Abbas Wani, Monday, resigned from the party. Wani is the third former MLA of the PDP to quit since last week. Earlier former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu and former MLA Zadibal resigned from the party. Since t...More
The upper reaches, including world famous ski resort of Gulmarg and tourist resort of Sonmarg, received fresh snowfall, while light rain lashed Srinagar and other plains in Kashmir valley, resulting in a dip in the day temperature. A Met department spokesperson told UNI that...More
Top leaders of over a dozen opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC met here Monday as part of attempts to forge an united front to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) skipped the meeting h...More
A mine blast took place along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district Monday, Army sources said. The blast took place in Krishnagati area. The Army is searching the area, they said. Further details are awaited. [Representational Pic]More
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Monday expelled its former MLA and senior leader Gagan Bhagat for indiscipline and anti-party activities. In August, Bhagat was suspended for three months on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the J&K BJP for his rol...More
Government of India teams have been deputed to assess the drought situation in six states -- Andhra Pradesh, Maharasthra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Odisha, a senior agriculture ministry official said Monday. These six states and the Karnataka government had declared ...More
Pakistan would continue to lend full diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday. Khan's remarks came in a message on the Human Rights Day which is observed every year on December 10. This year, the Human...More
An official of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan staged a walkout of a SAARC meeting over the presence of a minister from Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) at the event, according to source here. Diplomat Shubham Singh, left the meeting to register India's protest ov...More
Noted historian and former Jamia Millia Islamia vice chancellor Mushirul Hasan passed away early Monday after prolonged illness at a private hospital here, the university said. Hasan, who was admitted to the hospital here last night, breathed his last at 4 am. He was neari...More
TheSupreme Courton Monday dismissed a PIL challenging the dissolution of theJammu and KashmirAssembly byGovernorSatya Pal Malik. "We are not inclined to interfere (with the decision of the Governor)," a bench comprisingChief JusticeRanjan Gogoiand Justice S K Kaul said. The ...More
General Officer Commanding (GoC), 15 Corps, Lt Gen AK Bhatt has said that Army can only create conditions of normalcy and the solutions critical for resolving the Kashmir problem lies in good governance and political engagement as witnessed during the Vajpayee regime. &ldquo...More
TheDelhiHigh Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, theAAP governmentand police on a PIL seeking entry of women into the sanctum sanctorum of theHazrat NizamuddinDargah here. Apart from the Centre, theDelhigovernment and police, a bench ofChief JusticeRajendra Menona...More
A shutdown is being observed in Hajin town of north Kashmir Bandipora district against the killing of two teenage local militants in a gunfight with forces at Munjgund on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including Mudasir Rashid Parray, 14, and...More
Kashmir valley is observing a shutdown on Monday Monday against the human rights violations. The strike is called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to highlight the human rights violations in the valley. All shops, business establishments and private offices are close...More
Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir Monday received a fresh snowfall, while rains lashed the plain areas of the state. The Meteorological department has forecast more rain and snow during the next 24 hours. Snowfall occurred in Minimarg in Kargil district, Gulmarg in north K...More