Former PDP leader Raja Aijaz joins PC

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar
Former Peoples Democratic Party leader Raja Aijaz Ali Wednesday joined Sajad Lone led Peoples Confernce.
 
Speaking during the function Sajad Lone accused the National Conference and PDP of siphoning of money to fill their coffers.
 
"They can't even account for the clothes they are wearing," Lone said, adding that there is no wave for either the PDP or NC.
 
He said the PC wants establisment of a truth and reconciliation commission for the rigging of 1987 assembly elections.
