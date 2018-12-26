Former PDP leader Raja Aijaz joins PC

Get - On the Play Store.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday questioning the ban order imposed on offering Namaz at local parks in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida city, said such designs of Yogi Adityanath and his ilk must be defeated by country’s saner voices in unison. In a statement iss...More
A 22-year-old scooty rider was killed and two pillion mates were injured in a road accident in Bijbehara in south Kashmir, official sources said on Wednesday.They said a scooty collided with a three-wheeler at Veer Nowbugh in Bijbehara on Tuesday night resulting in injuries ...More
Former Peoples Democratic Party leader Raja Aijaz Ali Wednesday joined Sajad Lone led Peoples Confernce. Speaking during the function Sajad Lone accused the National Conference and PDP of siphoning of money to fill their coffers. "They can't even account for the clothes th...More
Alleging that a senior police officer was indulging in electoral politics, chairman of Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said people of the Jammu and Kashmir deserve to choose their leaders without these "Machiavellian tactics". Taking to micro-blogging si...More
A BBA student from north Kashmir district of Bandipora has gone missing from his college at Noida in Delhi NCR.Official sources said that the youth, identified as Syed Basit Hassan, a resident of village Quil Muqam in Bandipora, has gone missing since December 13 from Asian ...More
The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court in case the Centre brings in an ordinance paving way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The BMAC took the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, reports q...More
Stage is set for yet another round of high-decibel debate and confrontation in the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that seeks to put a ban on the practice of instant divorce among Muslims. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukh...More
Intense cold wave in North, West and Central India is expected to continue for the next couple of days. Delhi has recorded the coldest temperature of the season this morning, with the mercury dipping to 3.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is four notches below the s...More
A police officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Humhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday. Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police Abdul Hamid (791265/EXK) son of Ghulam Din was found dead in room number 122 of Mirani Resorts, ...More
The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday detained 10 people in connection with its probe into a new ISIS module which was allegedly planning to carry out blasts in north India, especially in the national capital, officials said. The agency conducted searches across 16...More
The Army has detained a man with a pistol in the border belt of Poonch district, officials said Wednesday. During a routine checking of vehicles, 20-year-old Mohd Parvez was detained by Army personnel in Mendhar border area with a pistol and a knife, they said. Seven cartr...More
Scores of traders on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town against the erratic electricity from past several weeks. The protesting traders assembled at Main Chowk Baramulla and raised slogans against the district administration and...More
A low intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, reports said. The earthquake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt at 9.52 a.m. The quake had its epicentre in J&K region and it originated at a depth of 15 km inside the earth, a Met official...More
As severe cold wave continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the minimum temperatures again plunged to minus 6.7 degree Celsius in Srinagar. A meteorological department said cloudy weather was expected in the Kashmir Valley during the next 24 hours till Thursday. Hi...More
A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by forces at Bhaderwan area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. Reports said that Army’s 55 RR, 44 RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operation group of police laid a siege at Bhaderwan ...More
A senior Pakistani police officer says gunmen opened fire on a former lawmaker outside his home in the southern port city of Karachi in Pakistan before fleeing. Javed Odho says Ali Raza Abidi was critically wounded in Tuesday evening's attack and he later died at a hospital...More
