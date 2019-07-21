About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 21, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muhammad Khalil Bandh on Sunday joined National Conference (NC) in Srinagar.

Bandh, a founding member of PDP, joined NC at its headquarters in presence of NC patron Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The former minister had resigned from PDP citing party’s “compromise” on the basic principles of democracy. 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 21, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

              

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muhammad Khalil Bandh on Sunday joined National Conference (NC) in Srinagar.

Bandh, a founding member of PDP, joined NC at its headquarters in presence of NC patron Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The former minister had resigned from PDP citing party’s “compromise” on the basic principles of democracy. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;