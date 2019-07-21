Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muhammad Khalil Bandh on Sunday joined National Conference (NC) in Srinagar.
Bandh, a founding member of PDP, joined NC at its headquarters in presence of NC patron Dr Farooq Abdullah.
The former minister had resigned from PDP citing party’s “compromise” on the basic principles of democracy.
Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muhammad Khalil Bandh on Sunday joined National Conference (NC) in Srinagar.
Bandh, a founding member of PDP, joined NC at its headquarters in presence of NC patron Dr Farooq Abdullah.
The former minister had resigned from PDP citing party’s “compromise” on the basic principles of democracy.