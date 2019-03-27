Former PDP leader Javaid Mir joins Shah Faesal led JKPM

March 27, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Former People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Javaid Muftafa Mir joined the recently formed Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKM) on Wednesday.

Mir, who had resigned from PDP last year, announced his joining JKPM today at a press conference here.

JKPM was recently launched by former IAS officer-turned politician Shah Faesal.

Mir, who represented the Chadoora assembly constituency in central Kashmir's Budgam district for three successive terms from 2002, had been a cabinet minister in the previous PDP- BJP government.

He was inducted as revenue minister in PDP-BJP government in 2015.

However, Mir was dropped from the cabinet when PDP president Mehbooba Mufti became cheif minister in April 2016 after death of her father, Mufti Muhammad Sayed.

He was inducted into the cabinet again in December 2017.

