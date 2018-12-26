About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Former Pakistani lawmaker shot dead by gunmen in Karachi

Published at December 26, 2018 09:57 AM 0Comment(s)1236views


Former Pakistani lawmaker shot dead by gunmen in Karachi

AP/Press Trust of India

Karachi

A senior Pakistani police officer says gunmen opened fire on a former lawmaker outside his home in the southern port city of Karachi in Pakistan before fleeing.

Javed Odho says Ali Raza Abidi was critically wounded in Tuesday evening's attack and he later died at a hospital.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which drew condemnation from Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other opposition politicians.

Abidi was a former member of the National Assembly and his Muttahida Qaumi Movement party has urged the government to immediately trace and arrest his killers.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement party represents the Urdu speaking population and its two factions have an uneasy relationship with each other.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top