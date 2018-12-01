Former Norwegian PM’s remarks on Kashmir reflect reality: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said the statement on Kashmir by former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik reflects true reality of the Kashmir situation. He also urged Government of India (GoI) to adopt human approach like opening of Kartarpur Corridor instead of “military approach”.
Addressing a Friday congregational prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said Bondevik, who recently visited the valley, completely echoes what the Hurriyat leadership has been saying all these years.
“The four key things that former Norwegian Prime Minister have been mentioned in his statement is that Kashmir is an international dispute with UN resolutions reports on it, second India and Pakistan need to come to table as situation in Kashmir is escalating, third that being the most affected party people of Kashmir need to be on board for the parleys and four there can be no military solution to this dispute,” Mirwaiz said. “This is exactly our take on the issue and what we have been saying all along.” Mirwaiz said that GoI should accept these facts reiterated by an impartial person who visited the valley. Mirwaiz said that military approach to issues can never succeed, but a human approach to them, as witnessed in the opening of kartarpur corridor facilitated by both India and Pakistan is the best way forward.
“I appeal to Government of India to stop the killing of Kashmiri youth and blinding them by pellets and show the maturity of a large democracy they claim to be by engaging with Pakistan and resolving this long standing dispute in a peaceful manner,” Mirwaiz said.
Mirwaiz said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should positively respond to Imran Khan’s repeated offer of engagement so that both can be build trust and give peace which is the most important factor for progress a real chance. “People of Kashmir need it the most as we bearing the biggest brunt of the lingering dispute,” Mirwaiz said.
Expressing deep anguish and sorrow at the killing spree of armed youth by the forces, Mirwaiz said that under operation CASO which in reality is “operation kill Kashmiri’s each days” young boys are shot dead and it is lauded as a great success.
“Civilians are also targeted in these operations with impunity and their killing conveniently justified as collateral damage while babies as young as baby Hiba are also not spared and fired pellets upon,” he said.
Mirwaiz urged the international community to help stop the daily killings and grave human rights violations here. After Friday prayers APHC and AAC activists held a protest demonstration against the spate of killing of armed youth and civilians across the valley especially in South Kashmir.