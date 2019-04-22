Former MP meets Governor

Mahmood A. Madani, former MP met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Madani shared with Governor his views about the prevailing situation in the state and also discussed varied issues of public importance.
Governor urged Madani to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.
