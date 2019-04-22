About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former MP meets Governor

Mahmood A. Madani, former MP met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Madani shared with Governor his views about the prevailing situation in the state and also discussed varied issues of public importance.
Governor urged Madani to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former MP meets Governor

              

Mahmood A. Madani, former MP met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Madani shared with Governor his views about the prevailing situation in the state and also discussed varied issues of public importance.
Governor urged Madani to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;