About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Former Mirwaiz south Kashmir, Hurriyat activist booked under PSA

Published at October 15, 2018 01:26 PM 0Comment(s)1290views


Former Mirwaiz south Kashmir, Hurriyat activist booked under PSA

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities Monday booked former Mirwaiz south Kashmir Qazi Yasir and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Aashiq Hussain Narchoor under controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).

Official sources said Yasir, who was recently sacked from the post of Mirwaiz south Kashmir after his purported obscene video went viral in Kashmir, was slapped with PSA and shifted to a Hira Nagar jail in Jammu.

Narchoor was also slapped with PSA and lodged in Hira Nagar jail ahead of fourth phase of urban local bodies elections scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top