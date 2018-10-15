Former Mirwaiz south Kashmir, Hurriyat activist booked under PSA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities Monday booked former Mirwaiz south Kashmir Qazi Yasir and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Aashiq Hussain Narchoor under controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).
Official sources said Yasir, who was recently sacked from the post of Mirwaiz south Kashmir after his purported obscene video went viral in Kashmir, was slapped with PSA and shifted to a Hira Nagar jail in Jammu.
Narchoor was also slapped with PSA and lodged in Hira Nagar jail ahead of fourth phase of urban local bodies elections scheduled to be held on Tuesday.