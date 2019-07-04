Former Minister meets Governor

July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sunil Kumar Sharma, former Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan today.

Sharma apprised Governor about various socio-economic issues pertaining to Kishtwar area, besides, informing him of the developmental projects currently underway.

Governor expressed concern about the increasing number of road accidents witnessed in the area and assured that all possible steps will be taken to minimize such incidents.

Governor urged Sharma to continue his endeavours for the growth and advancement of his area, on all fronts.