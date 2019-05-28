Former militant shot dead in Handwara

May 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a former militant at Babagund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Monday night.

Reports said that the unknown gunmen fired upon Abdul Majeed Shah (39) son of Ghulam Hassan Shah outside his home, leaving him injured critically.

Shah was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed on the way.

According to sources, Shah, a former militant was presently doing fruit business.

“He was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen had surrendered long back”. A

senior police officer said: “Police have taken the cognizance and investigations are on.”

Soon after the incident, the government forces launched a hunt to nab the attackers.

Pertinently, a gunfight between the government forces and militants took place in Babgund area on March this year and it lasted for three days.

Two militants, four CRPF personnel, two policemen and a civilian were killed in the encounter which had started on March 3. (GNS)