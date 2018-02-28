Former militant shot at in Tral, hospitalised

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A former militant was injured seriously after shot at by unknown gunmen at Main Town Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.
Official sources said the former militant namely Aijaz Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohammad, a resident of Tral received bullet wounds in his legs after fired upon by the gunmen at around 6:10 pm in the main town.
Shah was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where from he was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment, they said.
A senior police officer while confirming the incident told GNS that the area has been cordoned off and searches in this regard was launched to nab the assailants. (GNS)
