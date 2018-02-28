About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Former militant shot at in Tral, hospitalised

Published at February 28, 2018 06:46 PM 0Comment(s)3321views


Former militant shot at in Tral, hospitalised

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A former militant was injured seriously after shot at by unknown gunmen at Main Town Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.

Official sources said the former militant namely Aijaz Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohammad, a resident of Tral received bullet wounds in his legs after fired upon by the gunmen at around 6:10 pm in the main town.

Shah was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where from he was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment, they said.

A senior police officer while confirming the incident told GNS that the area has been cordoned off and searches in this regard was launched to nab the assailants. (GNS)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top