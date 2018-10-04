Former militant contesting ULB polls on BJP ticket

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 03:
Amid life threats, a former militant is contesting ULB polls on the rightwing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket, claiming to “work for the welfare of the people”.
Farooq Ahmad Khan alias Saifullah, who hails from Barbarshah area of Srinagar would contest the polls from Ward No 33 of Tankipora area of Habba Kadal.
“I am very happy that I am taking part in the upcoming ULB polls. I have struggled hard and gone through difficulties in my life. Now I want to work for the welfare of my people,” Khan said.
He said he does not fear anyone and was all set to fight the polls which scheduled for October 8.
In 1989, Khan crossed the Line of Control (LoC) for arms training and returned in 1991.
After coming back, he was arrested and remained incarcerated until 1997.
“When I was released, I saw a different scenario. People treated me in a different way as if I was a criminal. My sufferings turned ugly and nobody came forward to help me,” Khan said.
He said people admire and remember dead militants but nobody cares about the militants who were arrested and then released.
“Same was true for me,” Khan said.
He said when he approached a shopkeeper for a salesman post, he helped me by offering him a Rs 4000 salary.
“It was very little but I wanted to start somewhere. Next day, he told me to stay home. After a few days, I came to know that a person from my locality had told him about my past life,” Khan said.
He said he had seen everything in those struggling years.
“When I approached separatist leaders, I asked them what they have to offer to militants like me but the meeting didn’t serve any purpose,” Khan said.
He said nobody had helped thousands of children blinded by pellets.
Khan gave up arms under the 2010 rehabilitation policy announced by the Omar Abdullah government.
He was part of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.
After that Khan formed J&K Human Welfare Organisation for rehabilitation of ex-militants.
“If I win, I will spend half of my income for my organisation which works for the rehabilitation of the ex-militants. I will also help pellet victims,” Khan said.
He said people were labelling him as Ikhwani (renegade), an agent, and abusing him.
“Where were those people when I was suffering,” Khan said. “I’m not doing anything wrong and don’t fear anyone.”
He said after coming out of prison, during his struggle, people did not even give him a rented room in the old city.
On why he chose BJP instead of Congress, NC and PDP, Khan said, “BJP is the largest party which is in power. I want to win. NC and PDP boycotted polls and I didn’t want to join Congress, so BJP was my only option.”