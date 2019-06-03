About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former lawmaker’s residence attacked in Pulwama

Unknown men Sunday afternoon lobbed a grenade at the residence of former National Conference (NC) lawmaker in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Unknown gunmen hurled a grenade at the residence of Ghulam Mohuiddin Mir, a former NC candidate for Rajpora, in Murran area of the district.
However, the grenade exploded outside the house and no damage or loss of life was reported from the spot.

