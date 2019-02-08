Former Law Secy G H Tantray passes away

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
Former Law Secretary and former BOPEE Chairman Gh Hassan Tantray on Thursday passed away after protracted illness at Qamarwari Srinagar.
Reports said that Tantray was suffering a protracted illness and passed away on Thursday afternoon. A resident of Bhagatpora Handwara held the position of Commissioner Secretary Law Department during Omar Abdullah led NC-Congress coalition government and was later posted as Commissioner Secretary ARI & Trainings department.
After retirement he was appointed Chairman Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) and held this post retirement position for a period of three years.