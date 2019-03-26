About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Joint Commissioner Kaneez joins NC

Former Joint Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya, Samiti, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Kaneez Fatima joined National Conference (NC) on Tuesday.

Kaneez, who hails from Kargil, joined the party in presence of NC vice president Omar Abdullah at his Gupkar residence here.

Omar welcomed her into the party fold. 

Senior party leaders Nasir Sogami, Tanveer Sadiq and Nazir Gurezi were also present on the occasion.

