Former J&K chief secretary Iqbal Khanday passes away

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Iqbal Khanday passed away on Monday morning. According to reports the former bureaucrat was suffering from cancer.
Khanday, a 1978 batch IAS officer, held various positions in the state government before before his retirement in 2015.
He became Chief Secretary of the state in 2013 during National Conference-Congress Government headed by then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Before he had held a various positions in different capacities.
Governor Satya Pal Malik, his Advisors BB Vyas/K Vijay Kumar/Khurshid Ahmad Ganai & KK Sharma, Chief Secy BVR Subrahmanyam and Administrative Secretaries have expressed profound grief over the demise of Khanday.