Former Jamia VC Mushirul Hasan dies

Government of India teams have been deputed to assess the drought situation in six states -- Andhra Pradesh, Maharasthra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Odisha, a senior agriculture ministry official said Monday. These six states and the Karnataka government had declared ...More
Pakistan would continue to lend full diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday. Khan's remarks came in a message on the Human Rights Day which is observed every year on December 10. This year, the Human...More
An official of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan staged a walkout of a SAARC meeting over the presence of a minister from Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) at the event, according to source here. Diplomat Shubham Singh, left the meeting to register India's protest ov...More
Noted historian and former Jamia Millia Islamia vice chancellor Mushirul Hasan passed away early Monday after prolonged illness at a private hospital here, the university said. Hasan, who was admitted to the hospital here last night, breathed his last at 4 am. He was neari...More
TheSupreme Courton Monday dismissed a PIL challenging the dissolution of theJammu and KashmirAssembly byGovernorSatya Pal Malik. "We are not inclined to interfere (with the decision of the Governor)," a bench comprisingChief JusticeRanjan Gogoiand Justice S K Kaul said. The ...More
General Officer Commanding (GoC), 15 Corps, Lt Gen AK Bhatt has said that Army can only create conditions of normalcy and the solutions critical for resolving the Kashmir problem lies in good governance and political engagement as witnessed during the Vajpayee regime. &ldquo...More
TheDelhiHigh Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, theAAP governmentand police on a PIL seeking entry of women into the sanctum sanctorum of theHazrat NizamuddinDargah here. Apart from the Centre, theDelhigovernment and police, a bench ofChief JusticeRajendra Menona...More
A shutdown is being observed in Hajin town of north Kashmir Bandipora district against the killing of two teenage local militants in a gunfight with forces at Munjgund on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including Mudasir Rashid Parray, 14, and...More
Kashmir valley is observing a shutdown on Monday Monday against the human rights violations. The strike is called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to highlight the human rights violations in the valley. All shops, business establishments and private offices are close...More
Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir Monday received a fresh snowfall, while rains lashed the plain areas of the state. The Meteorological department has forecast more rain and snow during the next 24 hours. Snowfall occurred in Minimarg in Kargil district, Gulmarg in north K...More
