Former IAS Officer, prominent businessman join Congress

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former IAS Officer Habib-ul-Hassan Beigh and prominent businessman from Srinagar Haleem Khan on Thursday joined Congress here with party leader Kadfeen Choudhary welcoming the duo into the fold.

Both the new entrants joined the Congress party along with scores of their supporters and termed party’s pro-people agenda and inclusiveness one of the key factors responsible for inspiring them to enter into the fold.

Welcoming them, party leader Kadfeen Choudhary hailed the Habib-ul-Hassan Beigh and Haleem Khan have been rendering for the down trodden and influent sections of the society, terming their entry as a positive step towards strengthening the party further on ground.

Kadfeen termed Congress party as the only viable force that has the capability to defeat the divisive and anti-people agenda of the BJP and its affiliates. He said that with saner voices coming forward to strengthen the Congress, time is near the party will register massive victory all across the country including in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides other party supporters and leaders, Congress’s Amira Kadal Block President Abdul Qayoom was also present on the occasion. (KNS)