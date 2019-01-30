Former HC judge Kotwal to head advisory board under JKPSA

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge Janak Raj Kotwal will be the chairman of the advisory board under the state Public Safety Act, 1978, an official spokesman said Wednesday.
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, accorded sanction to Kotwal's appointment as chairman of the advisory board under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, he said.
The position of chairman for the advisory board under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act was lying vacant since March 2018.