Former Governor bids farewell

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 26:
On the eve of his departure from the State, Narinder Nath Vohra, the former Governor, has, in a message, conveyed his sincere apology to the many persons from the Valley and other parts of the State who had wished to meet him to say farewell.
Vohra said because of the constraint of time he could not bid adieu in a befitting manner to the very large number of people he had got to know in the past over 10 years, from all walks of life.
Vohra and his wife have conveyed their good wishes to the people of J&K and prayed for communal harmony, peace and prosperity, which, they said would take the State forward on all fronts.