Former DyCM appeals Guv to stop any attempt of govt formation

Published at November 21, 2018 05:02 PM 0Comment(s)2385views


Syed Amjad Shah

Jammu

Senior BJP leader and former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik "to stop any attempt of government formation", alleging that “they (PDP, NC, Congress) are trying things through back door and it is not acceptable.”

Gupta said "Grand alliance between Congress, NC and PDP is trying to form government on Pakistan’s directions following meetings in Dubai and London."

PDP, NC and Congress are mulling to enter an alliance  to form the government in the state.   

