Former Dy Speaker joins Congress

Jammu, March 02:
Former Dy Speaker Ghulam Haider Malik (Ex-MLA) Bani and Devinder Singh Bindu, prominent leader from Basohli in District Kathua were among those who joined Congress party in the presence of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and AICC General Secretary Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad here today.
Iqbal Dar retired Air India Officer from Doda and Shri Gulzar Ahmed Shan son of former MLA Abdul Wahid Shan from Gool also joined on the occasion. They were garlanded by the leaders and their supporters. A large number of the supporters of Haider Malik and Devinder Bindu including Sarpanchs and Panchs also joined on the occasion.
Azad expressed joy and happiness that our brave pilot Wing Commander Abhinadan has returned safely. He refused to be dragged into any question over the politicization of the issues and said that Congress party had cancelled all political functions in the Country during for around a week to mourn the martyrdom of Pulwama attack but unfortunately the ruling party did not do this and continued with their scheduled political functions during the period.