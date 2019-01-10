Former DSP Liyaqat Khan joins NC

Srinagar, January 9:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday asserted that the denotation of coalition has proved detrimental to state’s interests and that pro-people spirit of National Conference with Omar Abdullah in forefront will sweep away the cobwebs of developmental stupor in state.
Addressing a party convention at Langate, District President Kupwara and MLC Qaisar Jamsheed Lone said that National Conference has always been a scorn in the eye of such forces as are hell bent to destroy state’s identity. Welcoming former DSP Liyaqat Ali khan into National Conference, Qaisar said, “It is a gratifying to have Liyaqat Sahab into our fold. The party will indeed benefit from his experience in public service.”
He said that National Conference will provide welfare cushion for state’s poor. “Our party will protect the state from the onslaught of RSS and its henchmen with the active support of people. We should work hard and maintain discipline amongst ourselves,” he said.