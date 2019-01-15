Former DIG, singer joins NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
Former police officer Mushtaq Sadiq and singer Waheed Jeelani on Monday joined National Conference (NC) in Srinagar.
Mushtaq Sadiq the former police officer, who retired as Deputy Inspector General of Police, and Waheed Jeelani joined NC at Nawai Subh complex in presence of party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.
The new entrants vowed to make the party stronger at grassroots. General Secretary, National Conference, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani were present on the occasion.