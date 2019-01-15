About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Former DIG, singer joins NC

Published at January 15, 2019 12:26 AM 0Comment(s)27views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 14:

Former police officer Mushtaq Sadiq and singer Waheed Jeelani on Monday joined National Conference (NC) in Srinagar.
Mushtaq Sadiq the former police officer, who retired as Deputy Inspector General of Police, and Waheed Jeelani joined NC at Nawai Subh complex in presence of party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.
The new entrants vowed to make the party stronger at grassroots. General Secretary, National Conference, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top