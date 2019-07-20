About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 20, 2019 | Agencies

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away

A three time Chief Minister of Delhi and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday, party officials said.

She was 81.

Dikshit, who was appointed president of the Delhi Congress in January after Ajay Maken stepped down citing health issues, died in Escorts hospital in Delhi on Saturday afternoon .

