April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former DC Kupwara sentenced to 1 year imprisonment

Former Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara Shah Latief, was Monday convicted by Anti-Corruption Court Srinagar.
The accused had embezzled an amount of Rs.178702.
The accused (Shah Latief) has been sentenced with one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2lakh and in default thereof he will have to further undergo 6 months imprisonment.

 

 

;