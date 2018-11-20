Former CS Iqbal Khanday passes away

Governor, Abdullahs, Mehbooba, admin express grief
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 19:
Former Chief Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Khanday passed away here Monday after battling cancer. He was 63.
Khanday, a 1978-batch IAS officer, took premature retirement from service just few months before his superannuation in 2015.
He is survived by wife, judge Kaneez Fatima, and daughter Sehar Iqbal.
Khanday breathed his last at SKIMS at Soura, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer, which had relapsed after his retirement from service.
Khanday will be buried at a graveyard near his Humhama residence, relatives said.
Known as an able administrator, Khanday was dogged by several controversies during his years of service -- the last one being his premature retirement due to differences with the PDP-BJP government over transfer of few subordinate officers.
He was also an accused in the infamous 2006 Srinagar sex-scandal and arrested by the CBI in connection with the case of sexual exploitation of women including an underage girl.
However, he was acquitted by the trial court.
Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the sad demise of Khandey.
Governor in his condolence message described him as an able administrator who worked with dedication for public welfare.
He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief.
Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti condoled Khanday's death.
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed grief over his demise.
Farooq while expressing condolences on his demise said, “I pray for peace to the soul of deceased. I pray to almighty to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.”
Omar while offering condolences said that the deceased served on many key posts and that he would be remembered for his work ethics.
“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of the Khanday sb. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.
Omar also participated in his Nimaz-e-Janaza prayers.
He was accompanied by party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani.
Party’s senior leaders additional general secretary Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather, Mubarak Gul, Mian Altaf, Sakina Itoo, Chowdhary Ramzan, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Chief Spokesperson Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, North Zone President Mohammad Akbar Lone, Central Zone President Ali Mohammad Dar, South Zone President Bashir Veeri, party legislators, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and party leaders have also expressed grief over the demise of Iqbal Khanday.
Mehbooba, in a statement condoled the demise of Khanday and aid that he was a simple person, easy to get along with, and completely dedicated to his job.
The chief minister appreciated the significant contribution of the officer to various departments of the State he served during his tenure.
The PDP President said in his death, the State had lost a dedicated officer and a generous human being.
The former CM expressed deep sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.
Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was convened at the civil secretariat in Jammu to mourn the demise of Khandey.
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Administrative Secretaries and other senior officers attended the condolence meeting.
Advisor Kumar remembered Khandey for his administrative acumen and dynamism.
“Our heart goes out to the family members of Iqbal Khandey Sahab, who in the later part of his life went through a personal tragedy of losing his son to an unfortunate road accident,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary said Khandey had made an everlasting and indelible impression on the State administration.
“His prompt decision-making, decisiveness in resolution of issues, clinical commentary on the files and immaculate get-up have been the hallmark of his service career,” the Chief Secretary said.
“On my own behalf and on behalf of my colleagues, I express heartfelt condolences to the family. We pray for the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” the CS said in his condolence message.
A direct recruit IAS officer of 1978 batch, Iqbal Khandey was born on 15 November 1955.
He had the distinction of having served on various key and pivotal positions before being appointed as Chief Secretary in February, 2013. The noteworthy positions held by the late officer during his illustrious, immaculate and unparalleled service career include DC Doda, Director School Education Kashmir, Secretary to Chief Minister, Director Tourism, Chairman SSB, Administrative Secretary of the Departments of Health, ARI, Home, Science and Technology, PW (R&B), Planning, Forest, Finance, Agriculture Production, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, IMPA.
The meeting observed that Khandey would be remembered for his prompt decision making and artistic abilities for evolving solutions to ticklish issues.