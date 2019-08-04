Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

August 04, 2019 12:03:00 | RK Online Desk

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and other support staff of the Jammu and Kashmir’s cricket team have been asked to leave the state, reports said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has asked Pathan, coach Milap Mewada and trainer Sudarshan VP to leave the valley at the earliest, reported the New Indian Express.

The advisory to Pathan and staff come two days after government issued a security advisory, asking Amarnath yatris and tourists to leave Kashmir as there were threats from militants, who could target them.

“Yes, the JKCA has advised Pathan and other support staff to leave J&K. They will fly out of the Valley on Sunday. Selectors, who are not from the region, have also been asked to leave for their respective places,” the daily quoted JKCA chief executive officer (CEO) Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari as having said.

Pathan is associated with Jammu and Kashmir team as player cum mentor.

JKCA has also suspended all cricketing activities and even send home more than 100 cricketers from different age groups who were camped at the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar, the report said.

On Saturday thousands of tourists and Amarnath yatris left Kashmir following the security advisory.