Former Congress leader and minister Gani Vakil joins Peoples Conference, calls NC-PDP corrupt parties

Published at January 24, 2019 04:21 PM 0Comment(s)1272views


Junaid Kathju

Srinagar

Former Congress leader and minister Abdul Gani Vakil on Thursday joined the Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference (PC).

Addressing a press conference after being welcomed by Lone into the party fold at his residence in Rawalpora, Vakil accused National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for resorting to corruption during their stint in the government.

Terming PC a corruption free party, Vakil also castigated NC and PDP for their “dynastic politics”.

After resigning from Congress party in 2015, Vakil launched his own party, Jammu Kashmir Bachao Tehreek party in 2017.

