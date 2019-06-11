Former Commissioner Yasin Andrabi passes away

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Commissioner Syed Mohammed, Yasin Andrabi Hyderpora Bypass passed away at his residence after a brief illness.

He was 82.

After his graduation he did his MA LLB from Aligarh Muslim University and thereafter joined Kashmir Administrative Services wherein he served in higher positions in the revenue department.

He retired as Commissioner Agrarian Reforms in October 1994. Thereafter, he practiced as a revenue lawyer.

His Fateh Khwani will be held on Wednesday 12th June at 10.00 am at graveyard adjacent to Masjid Bilal behind Hyundai Showroom, Gulberga Colony Hyderpora. Thereafter Taziti Majilis will be held at their residence Yasin Manzil Hyderpora.

