Former CM questions security withdrawal of mainstream politicians, separatists

‘NC will approach court’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 21:
The National Conference (NC) vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah termed revocation of security to mainstream politicians as “regressive step” by the Governor administration.
He also expressed concern over security of separatist leaders.
“I believe security withdrawal of mainstream politicians and office bearers is hugely regressive step. The Governor administration should revisit the decision,” Omar said while addressing a press conference.
He said if the decision is not revoked, NC would approach the court and ask it to seek the file and papers based on which the decision was taken.
“I don’t think the Intelligence agency and security agencies will have supported this decision,” Omar said.
Referring to withdrawal of security to separatists, the former CM said in absence of security cover separatist leaders who were willing to have dialogue-based solution on Jammu and Kashmir have been eliminated by “militants”.
“We had people like Molvi Mirwaiz Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, who were killed by militants in the past. Provision of security to separatists was considered decisions of various successive governments include that of BJP,” Omar said.
“Today the Governor government has taken a different view. It is for them to explain how they will deal with the fall out this,” he said.
Omar said his concern goes beyond separatists’ security withdrawal. “My concern is security of mainstream political activists. On one hand you are telling us to be prepared for parliamentary and assembly elections, and on other hand you are telling us that we no longer deserve the protection of the state”.
He said it remains to be to what extent the mobility and ability of Shah Faesal and others, whose security was withdrawn, is hampered by this decision.
On New Delhi’s decision to sideline separatist leadership, Omar said, “When it comes to actual dialogue and various shades of public opinion are taken, separatist leadership will also be part of that.”
On Pakistan’s offer of hand of friendship, Omar said Pakistan should walk the talk.