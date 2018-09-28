Former broadcaster, Rajni Kaul visits DPS Srinagar

Announces yearly 'Mahinder Koul Award' for Urdu poetry
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
Rajni Kaul – former broadcaster whose chequered career spans All India Radio, Voice of America and BBC Urdu among others visited Delhi Public School Srinagar yesterday. She is also the wife of the lately departed celebrated broadcaster – Mahinder Koul who was renowned for his trailblazing career.
Rajini held an interactive session with the students of 7th standard. She drew on her husband’s legacy and his humble origins in Kashmir to an illustrious career as a pioneer broadcaster with Voice of America and BBC that landed him the ‘Order of British Empire Prize’, first Asian to receive. Besides, she also shared his fondness for Urdu poetry and literature in general. She emphasized upon the children the need to read and dream, and let no limitations restrict them. In the memory of her dear departed husband, she announced the establishment of an annual Urdu poetry award that will fetch the winner of the best poem a princely sum of 100 pounds.
Rajini was also given a detailed tour of the school. She was greatly impressed by the school, and said “I am so glad the school offers the students the possibility to dream and aspire. I am glad to contribute my own bit to it.” Chairman Vijay Dhar thanked her, and said, “We are indeed humbled by your kind remarks, and grateful for the award. The school will try its best to match your expectations.”