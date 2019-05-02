About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 02, 2019 | Agencies

Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

Former BJP MLA Gagan Bhagat was arrested on Thursday in an alleged assault case here, police said.

"We have arrested the ex-law maker from the court premises, when he was about to present himself to get bail," police further said.

Earlier, in the morning, around 25 to 30 Sarpanches and Panches of Mira Sahib, led by President, All J&K Panchayat Conference Anil Sharma, held a protest against the ex MLA from R S Pura constituency for manhandling Sarpanch, block Miran Sahib, village Jindher Melu, Seema Devi, on installing of transformer.

;