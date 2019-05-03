Former BJP activist shot at in Tral

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former activist of the rightwing Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was injured after he was shot at by suspected militants at Kuch Mulla of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Thursday late evening.

The masked gunmen believed to be militants fired at the man identified as Abdul Rashid Bhat, 50, son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat of Kuch Mullaa outside his home.

Rashid was hit by the bullet in his left foot.

Rashid was earlier associated with BJP but had quit the party several years back.

Police confirmed the incident and said that the man had been hospitalised and his condition was stated as stable.

Soon after the incident, government forces launched searches in the area to track down the gunmen. GNS