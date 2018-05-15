Former Bar president demands sacking of Dy CM, Speaker

‘PM should act fast or face peoples’ ire’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Senior advocate and former president Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Mohinder Bhardwaj, on Monday demanded sacking of the Deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Nirmal over the construction of house near an army installation in Nagrota despite objection by the forces.
According to a statement, while addressing a gathering at village Chak Hasal, Bhardwaj alleged that complicity of two senior BJP leaders in acquiring a land and building a house on that in the vicinity of sensitive defence establishments in Nagrota despite strong protestations by senior Army functionaries “has blown the lid off of the party’s much touted nationalistic fervor”.
“The move is not only in violation of the laid rules but also further jeopardizes the security in this sensitive border state.”
He demanded an inquiry into the matter to and punishment to all those “responsible for this illegal act”.
“Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and chief minister, Mehbooa Mufti should sack both Gupta as deputy chief minister and Singh as Speaker Legislative Assembly to send a strong message that those messing with national security in any manner would not be spared.”
“In case Modi is unrelenting, the chief minister must take suo motu action against the two,” he said
Expressing shock and anguish on these “disturbing revelations”, he alleged: “The fact that desh bhakti has been a political issue and nothing else for BJP is vindicated by this episode involving two senior state leaders of the BJP and total silence of the party high command.”
“It is distressing that a senior army officer of the rank of Lt General had to write directly to the then deputy chief minister, Dr Singh, asking him to stop construction of his house which was in violation of rules. The General, as stated in the media reports, was constrained to write this letter after the local administration refused to act on the army’s complaint regarding these violations,” Bhardwaj added.
Bhardwaj, who is a senior Congress leader, gave an ultimatum to Centre and the state governments to take “firm action” against the two leaders holding constitutional offices within a week. “The issue is sensitive. Governments should take action or else all other options will be pursued to protect the interests of the people of border region of Jammu and India.
“This issue relates to security. No effort would be spared if the two BJP leaders who in the aforesaid illegal acts are removed from the offices they are holding.”
“Options ranging from a direct action with people hitting the roads to legal avenues will be forcefully pursued for cancellation of this land deal and action against two leaders in question as well as the local administrative authorities who allowed the land acquisition and house building process and subsequently refused to act on repeated complaints filed by the army authorities,” he added.
He said that people of Jammu region should prepare themselves for direct action on “this issue of immense national security importance if no action was taken by the governments”.