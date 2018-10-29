Former Bangla PM gets seven more years in jail in corruption case

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia wAS sentenced to seven years in jail Monday by a judge after finding her guilty of misusing her power to collect money for a charity fund named after her late husband.
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Zia’s appeal to halt the verdict. Zia was earlier sentenced five years imprisonment in a separate corruption case.
Judge Md Akhtaruzaman found Zia had misused her power while leading the government in 2001-2006 by collecting $375,000 from unknown sources for the Zia Charitable Trust Fund named after Ziaur Rahman, the former military chief and president who was assassinated in 1981.
The judge sentenced three others, including a former political secretary of Zia, to seven years in jail each for collecting the money.