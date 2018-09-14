Dear Editor,
This is regarding the form fees charged by various education institutions and the government’s recruitment agencies. The government has never tried to help students and unemployed persons by ensuring that no money is charged against forms in education institutions and by recruitment agencies. How much money will it be in any year and won’t it be worth spending. The government instead likes to spend on bureaucracy, its employees and projects in which more than half goes into those pockets that provide no service at all. If the money collected by the government through taxes is not spent on the right cause, what is the use of paying taxes? By waiving the form fees for students and employees, it could at least show that it is concerned about the welfare of the people.
Ilyas Bhat